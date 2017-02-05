By Joel Reichenberger

Wyatt Gebhardt didn’t head into the World Junior Nordic Championships last week in Park City, Utah, with any outsized plans. His performance delivered outsized results, however, and after his final race Sunday, he was simply thrilled with what he’d been able to accomplish in his three races.

Nordic combined

37thKoby Vargas, HS100, 10K, Tuesday

44thGrant Andrews, HS100, 10K, Tuesday

7thAndrews, Elijah Vargas, Ben Loomis, Stephen Schumann, HS100, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today

