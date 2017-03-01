By Joel Reichenberger

Germany’s dominance continued Wednesday at the Nordic Combined World Championships in Lahti, Finland, on what was a down day for the United States team.

Johannes Rydzek won his third World Ski Championship gold medal of the event, winning the large hill Nordic combined race by 4.8 seconds over Japan’s Akito Watabe. Francois Braud of France was third.

Rydzek also won an individual event last week and joined with his countrymen to win a team relay on Sunday. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today