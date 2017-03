Wednesday, March 8, 2017

2:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

2:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance on a bus at Village Drive and Meadow Lane. A man was refusing to get off the bus. He got off after police were called.

4:04 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today