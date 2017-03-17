By Joel Reichenberger, John F. Russell

They just keep winning, and Saturday, their fans will have a chance to see if the streak will continue.

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team won again Friday, knocking off Palmer, 12-11, on the road. The team also won Thursday, 16-3 against Eaglecrest, and now, the 4-0 Sailors return home to play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Durango.

The team got a big game in goal Friday from keeper Ava Thiel, who racked up seven …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today