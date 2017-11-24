Glassjaw have announced their surprise new album Material Control, the Long Island alternative band’s first LP in 15 years.
While fans had to wait a decade and a half for the follow-up to 2002’s Worship and Tribute, the new album, Glassjaw’s third LP, will arrive in just one week with a December 1st release date.
Glassjaw also unveiled the first sampling from the
This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Glassjaw Announce First New Album in 15 Years …read more
Via:: Rolling Stone
