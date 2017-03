By John F. Russell

The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team was looking for some late-game heroics Saturday in Glenwood Springs but couldn’t find it before the final whistle blew.

The Sailors fell to the Demons 2-1 in the season opener.

The first half was a back-and-fourth affair, but the number of shots on goal and scoring chances slightly favored the home team. Steamboat’s Leah Rowse came away with several key saves and managed to keep the Sailors …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today