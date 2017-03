By Joel Reichenberger

Arielle Gold won’t be a two-time world champion, at least not this year.

Gold couldn’t quite lay down a clean halfpipe run Saturday competing at the World Snowboard Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Gold, who won a championship in 2013, qualified Friday for finals in second place, but she wasn’t ever as clean Saturday as she’d been the day before. She finished fifth, with a best-run score of 74.25.

Xuetong Cai, of China, won the event

