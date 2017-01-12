By Teresa Ristow

Routt County school employees have just a few days to put the finishing touches on Education Fund grant applications for innovative ideas to improve the educational experience.

Innovation grants, paid for through the city’s half-cent sales tax for education, are due to the Education Fund Monday, along with community group and school district grant applications.

The Education Fund Board is estimating it will allocate $169,000 to fund community groups and innovation grants this cycle, about 5

