Routt County school employees have just a few days to put the finishing touches on Education Fund grant applications for innovative ideas to improve the educational experience.
Innovation grants, paid for through the city’s half-cent sales tax for education, are due to the Education Fund Monday, along with community group and school district grant applications.
The Education Fund Board is estimating it will allocate $169,000 to fund community groups and innovation grants this cycle, about 5 …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement