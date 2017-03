A new funding source created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado, which targets small but important natural resource projects, will channel $14,000 to the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area near Steamboat Springs. The grant will support the third phase of a habitat restoration project on the Yampa River.

The wildlife area, known affectionately as "The Chuck," is an easy bicycle ride south of Steamboat on Routt County Road 14 and is a popular

Via:: Steamboat Today