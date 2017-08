I am the owner of a vacation rental company and I am a trail user. I’m concerned about the lack of disclosure regarding the use of the 1 percent lodging tax and impediments to building trails with those funds.

A Steamboat Pilot article on Sept. 29 painted a rosy picture of “trails becoming reality” when in reality the work on the Grouse trail had been halted. A clarification article didn’t come until Nov. 30 but glossed …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today