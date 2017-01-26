By Teresa Ristow

A Greyhound spokesperson said the company has issued refunds and personally apologized to passengers who were stranded in Steamboat Springs for two nights in early January.

“Our regional VP contacted each customer personally to apologize about the experience and verify their information to issue the refund,” said Lanesha Gipson, a Greyhound corporate spokesperson.

Customers were stranded in Steamboat Springs Thursday, Jan. 5 after a bus traveling from Salt Lake City toward Denver experienced a mechanical …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today