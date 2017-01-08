By Teresa Ristow

Community organizations, including the American Red Cross and the Steamboat Springs Police Department, came together during the weekend to help 40 Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Steamboat Springs.

A bus headed from Salt Lake City to Denver arrived in Steamboat with a mechanical problem related to the winter weather Thursday.

Greyhound arranged for hotel accommodations for the passengers at Best Western, Quality Inn, Steamboat Hotel, La Quinta Inn and Holiday Inn.

Via:: Steamboat Today