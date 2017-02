Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

1:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of people yelling outside in the first block of Seventh Street.

2:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with abdominal pain in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:34 a.m. Officers were called to a report of neighbors making noise outside on a deck in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.

