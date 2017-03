By Matt Stensland

With about 2 1/2 weeks left in the ski season, the patches of brown at Steamboat Ski Area are growing larger, but veteran groomers are fighting to keep terrain open.

A warm and dry February and March have resulted in endless weeks of spring skiing conditions, but the base is shrinking.

“We’re staying afloat for now,” slope maintenance manager Stuart Hassell said. “We focus a lot on egress routes and limiting snowcat traffic to minimize impact. It …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today