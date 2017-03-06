By Teresa Ristow

A group working to make recommendations for the future of the Steamboat Springs School District will need to push back its timeline for bringing suggestions for facilities upgrades to the school board.

The Community Committee for Education, or CC4E, previously planned to present final recommendations to the board in March, but members told the board Monday that recommendations would come later.

The group is currently holding focus groups with community members to review five …read more

