By Joel Reichenberger

In its three seasons, the Steamboat Hockey Classic has already offered major benefits to youth hockey in Steamboat Springs.

By bringing in retired National Hockey League players for skills showcases and an annual alumni game, the event has raised more than $100,000.

It will surely add to that total this weekend as the event skates back into town with a roster of more than a dozen former NHLers and the Hanson brothers, who were players and actors …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today