By Lauren Blair

What could have been a life-threatening crisis turned out to be simply an unexpected overnight camping trip for 61-year-old snowmobiler Chris Zigler.

The Wyoming man went snowmobiling alone in the Bakers Peak area in northeastern Moffat County Sunday afternoon.

He snowmobiled south to Black Mountain, approximately 10 to 15 miles from where he parked his truck, when he turned off his snow machine and was unable to get it to restart, according to Moffat County Sheriff …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today