By Matt Stensland

Two finalists have been selected to interview to be Hayden School District’s next superintendent.

The two finalists are Christy Bloomquist, of Durango, and Lance Northey, of Hibbing, Minnesota.

Members of the public can view the applications from the applicants through March 24 at the school district offices. Comment forms will also be available.

The community is encouraged to meet the candidates from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 17 in the Hayden High School lobby.

The candidates will be interviewed

Via:: Steamboat Today