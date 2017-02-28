By Matt Stensland

Mallory McGowen, a 2012 Hayden High School graduate, is about to embark on the journey of a lifetime.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old will board a plane to begin a 27-month Peace Corps mission in Albania where she will teach English to middle and high school students.

“I’m really excited to go and represent my country,” McGowen said.

The community is also excited.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Hayden High School Principal Gina Zabel said. “I’m not surprised by it at …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today