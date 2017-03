The developers who want to build a hotel in Hayden want the Hayden Town Council to consider giving them discounted tap fees.

The town council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Town staff members will give their reports at 7 p.m.

According to the packet for the meeting, the developers submitted their development plans to the town Feb. 9, which raised some confusion over an incentive plan that the town offered to potential hotel developers in 2013.

Via:: Steamboat Today