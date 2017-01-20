The Hayden School District has begun the search for a new superintendent after Phil Kasper announced he is retiring.
Hayden School Board President Brian Hoza said the board was disappointed to learn Kasper would be leaving.
“He’s been doing a lot of strong, positive things for the district and the community,” Hoza said. “We support him, and we understand his life decision.”
Kasper wrote a letter to let staff know he is retiring.
