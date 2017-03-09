By Matt Stensland

Hopefully, Hayden High School theater students are well-rested, because they have a big night ahead of them.

Beginning Friday evening, the students will participate in The Hayden Experiment, a 24-hour theater workshop.

The school also conducted the workshop last year.

“It was awesome,” teacher Kendra DeMicco said. “It was such a great experience.”

DeMicco co-produces the workshops through the Chalkboard Theatre Project.

“Because I do these with students across the country, I wanted to do it here,” DeMicco said.

Via:: Steamboat Today