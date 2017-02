By Teresa Ristow

Progressive bluegrass band Head for the Hills is eager to head to Mount Werner Thursday for a WinterWonderGrass kickoff concert in Gondola Square.

The four-piece bluegrass group will headline the free Western Welcome Pick concert from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, along with folk group Gipsy Moon.

“We love Steamboat, and we’re excited to get to do this festival,” said Matt Loewen, upright bassist and vocalist for Head for the Hills.

Loewen said the Fort …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today