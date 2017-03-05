Blood drive at YVMC



Bonfils Blood Center will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 in the conference rooms at Yampa Valley Medical Center, 1024 Central Park Drive. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Barbara Hughes at 970-870-6267 or visit bonfils.org.

Hospice Daffodils can be ordered online



Northwest Colorado Health’s annual hospice daffodils fundraiser is set for March 14. Daffodils can be ordered online at northwestcoloradohealth.org/daffodils. Delivery …read more

