Colorado reports increase in mumps cases



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is alerting parents and healthcare providers about an increase in mumps cases, currently focused in the Denver and Aurora areas. There has been a sizable increase in mumps cases, nationwide, with outbreaks reported in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Washington and Illinois.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes painful swelling of salivary glands, a low-grade fever and headache. Some people with mumps have …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today