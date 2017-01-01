Aging Well exercise classes available for older adults



Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and Tai Chi classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell, or call 970-871-7676.

Programs helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes



Northwest …read more

