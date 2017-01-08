Fermented food fair set at Natural Grocers



Natural Grocers will sponsor an Alive and Well Fermented Food Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the store, 335 Lincoln Ave. For thousands of years, humans have relied on powerful, fermented, probiotic-rich foods to keep the bacteria in the body’s cells healthy. Customers can sample and learn about a variety of living, cultured foods, including yogurt, kefir and kimchi.