Free drop in cardiovascular screenings available for women on Feb. 3



Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness of heart disease in women. Women can drop in for a free cardiovascular and diabetes screening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101. Screenings include cholesterol panel, blood pressure test, blood glucose test and BMI. Participants will receive personalized education and heart disease prevention tips …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today