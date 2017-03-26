Free screenings available on Diabetes Alert Day



Northwest Colorado Health is recognizing Diabetes Alert Day by offering free, drop-in cardiovascular and diabetes screenings from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 28 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Diabetes Alert Day highlights the prevalence and prevention of type 2 diabetes in adults. Nine out of 10 people most at risk for type 2 diabetes do not know it, according to the American Diabetes Association. …read more

