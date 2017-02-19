Hospice daffodils can be ordered online



Northwest Colorado Health’s annual hospice daffodils fundraiser will take place March 14. Daffodils can be ordered online at northwestcoloradohealth.org/daffodils. Delivery is available for orders of 10 bunches or more, and deliveries will be made March 13 and 14. Daffodil orders also can be picked up at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101. Daffodils are $5 for per bunch, $24 for five bunches and $46 for 10 …read more

