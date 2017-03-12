Presentation addresses health inequities facing people with disabilities



The community is invited to a discussion about inequities in health services for disabled people who also face challenges related to race, sexual orientation and gender identity. The free event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave. The event will feature a recorded presentation by Lydia X. Z. Brown, past president of TASH New England, chairperson …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today