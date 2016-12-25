Programs helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes



Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101. Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment. They will learn how to make realistic, achievable goals …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today