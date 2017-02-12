Travelers are advised to take precautions against mosquitoes



Northwest Colorado Health recommends individuals planning travel to some popular destinations take precautions against mosquitoes, which can carry Zika, Chikungunya, and Dengue viruses. Areas in which travelers have a greater risk of contracting mosquito-transmitted viruses include Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South American and some parts of the U.S., including areas in Florida, Texas and Hawaii. The following steps can be taken to protect against mosquito bites.

Via:: Steamboat Today