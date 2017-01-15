Local practice joins new public-private partnership



Yampa Valley Medical Associates in Steamboat Springs and 2,900 other primary care practices nationwide have begun participating in a new partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, state Medicaid agencies, commercial health plans and others.

The Compressive Primary Care Plus, or CPC+, partnership is meant to improve access to quality healthcare at lower costs for those on Medicaid and Medicare.

Through the program, CMS will …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today