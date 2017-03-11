By Scott Tipton/For Steamboat Today

I recently had the opportunity to visit with more than 5,220 constituents during a telephone town hall meeting. With one of the largest congressional districts in the country — 29 counties spanning nearly half the state of Colorado — I make a point to visit as many communities as I can throughout the year to hear from groups and hold public meetings. I typically hold my public meetings in the spring and summer months, which …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today