Apple-oat squares
2 cups oatmeal, quick or old-fashioned
1 1/2 cups flour
3/4 cup melted margarine
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 1/3 cups applesauce
1/2 cup finely chopped nuts (optional)
Heat oven to 375° F and grease 9 x 13 inch pan. Combine all ingredients except applesauce and nuts. When the mixture becomes crumbly, remove 1 cup of the mixture. Press remaining mixture in bottom of greased pan and …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
