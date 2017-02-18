Apple-oat squares

2 cups oatmeal, quick or old-fashioned

1 1/2 cups flour

3/4 cup melted margarine

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/3 cups applesauce

1/2 cup finely chopped nuts (optional)

Heat oven to 375° F and grease 9 x 13 inch pan. Combine all ingredients except applesauce and nuts. When the mixture becomes crumbly, remove 1 cup of the mixture. Press remaining mixture in bottom of greased pan and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today