Baked lemon chicken

6 whole chicken breasts, bones and skinned

2 cups fresh lemon juice (9-10 lemons)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup safflower oil

2 tablespoons grated lemon peel

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup chicken broth

2 lemons, sliced

Minced fresh parsley

In large zip-lock bag, combine chicken breasts and lemon juice. Squeeze out air and seal. Refrigerate overnight, turning once. Preheat oven to 350˚ degrees. Remove chicken …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today