Baked lemon chicken
6 whole chicken breasts, bones and skinned
2 cups fresh lemon juice (9-10 lemons)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup safflower oil
2 tablespoons grated lemon peel
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup chicken broth
2 lemons, sliced
Minced fresh parsley
In large zip-lock bag, combine chicken breasts and lemon juice. Squeeze out air and seal. Refrigerate overnight, turning once. Preheat oven to 350˚ degrees. Remove chicken …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
