1 pound penne (tubular pasta)

3 cups spaghetti sauce

2 cups chicken or other leftover meat (whatever), cubed

2 cups leftover vegetables (whatever), cut in small pieces

8 ounces low-fat ricotta cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions. In a large oven-proof baking dish, spread 1/2 cup of spaghetti sauce in the bottom of the baking dish. Evenly distribute the following ingredients in layers; half of the pasta, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today