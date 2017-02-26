Best boccoli soup
2 cups water
4 cups fresh broccoli (about 1 ½ pounds), chopped
1 cup carrots, finely chopped
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
6 tablespoons butter
6 tablespoons flour
3 cups chicken broth
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon onion salt
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a soup kettle, boil broccoli and carrots for 10 minutes. Drain and set veggies aside. In the same kettle, sauté onion and celery in butter until tender. …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
