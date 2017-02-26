Best boccoli soup

2 cups water

4 cups fresh broccoli (about 1 ½ pounds), chopped

1 cup carrots, finely chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

6 tablespoons butter

6 tablespoons flour

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a soup kettle, boil broccoli and carrots for 10 minutes. Drain and set veggies aside. In the same kettle, sauté onion and celery in butter until tender. …read more

