Bittersweet chocolate pudding with raspberries

1 large egg

1 large egg white

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash of salt

1/2 cup evaporated fat-free milk

1 cup skim milk

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup raspberries

Whisk together the eggs, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla and salt in a medium bowl. Heat milks in a medium saucepan over low heat, and bring to a simmer (not boil). Remove pan from heat and add bittersweet chocolate to warm milk, stirring …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today