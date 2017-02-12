Bittersweet chocolate pudding with raspberries
1 large egg
1 large egg white
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dash of salt
1/2 cup evaporated fat-free milk
1 cup skim milk
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1/2 cup raspberries
Whisk together the eggs, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla and salt in a medium bowl. Heat milks in a medium saucepan over low heat, and bring to a simmer (not boil). Remove pan from heat and add bittersweet chocolate to warm milk, stirring …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
