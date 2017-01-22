1 package (16 ounces) baby carrots or four large carrots cut into two-inch slices
1 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup water
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced, plus additional for garnish
In a large, non-stick skillet, combine carrots and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until carrots are almost tender. …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
