1 package (16 ounces) baby carrots or four large carrots cut into two-inch slices

1 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon olive oil

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced, plus additional for garnish

In a large, non-stick skillet, combine carrots and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until carrots are almost tender.

Via:: Steamboat Today