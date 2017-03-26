Russian tomato soup
46 oz. can V-8 juice
46 oz. can tomato juice
32 oz. vegetable stock
28 oz. can whole tomatoes
14 oz. can diced tomatoes
Juice of 2 to 3 lemons, (start with 2)
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons molasses
1 bay leaf
1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
1 large onion, chopped
5 stalks celery, chopped
4 carrots, chopped
1 small head green cabbage, chopped
In a large stock pot, combine V-8, tomato juice and stock. Strain the canned tomatoes into the pot, then crush up …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today