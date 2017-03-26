Russian tomato soup

46 oz. can V-8 juice

46 oz. can tomato juice

32 oz. vegetable stock

28 oz. can whole tomatoes

14 oz. can diced tomatoes

Juice of 2 to 3 lemons, (start with 2)

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons molasses

1 bay leaf

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

1 large onion, chopped

5 stalks celery, chopped

4 carrots, chopped

1 small head green cabbage, chopped

In a large stock pot, combine V-8, tomato juice and stock. Strain the canned tomatoes into the pot, then crush up …read more

