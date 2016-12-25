Spinach mushroom muffin frittata

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup chopped mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 cups fresh spinach, stemmed, rinsed and chopped

8 large eggs

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1 teaspoon dill

Salt and freshly ground pepper

12 muffin liners (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease muffin cups with cooking spray or olive oil, or place muffin liners in each cup. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add mushrooms, cooking until they soften. Add garlic …read more

