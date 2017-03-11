Stir-fried bok choy

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped

8 cups bok choy

1 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted or plain sesame seeds

pepper to taste

Thoroughly wash bok choy leaves under cold, running water, then drain. Roughly chop bok choy into large pieces. Heat olive oil in a wok or deep saucepan on medium heat. Add ginger and garlic, and sauté until garlic starts to turn light brown. Add bok choy and …read more

