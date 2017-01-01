Sweet and sour chicken
1 egg white
2 bell peppers, cut into 1-inch chunks
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon grated ginger
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 cup canned pineapple chunks (reserve 1/4 cup juice)
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon canola oil
2-3 tablespoons brown sugar
In a bowl, whisk egg white, salt and cornstarch with a fork. When cornstarch has dissolved, add chunks of chicken and coat. Let sit for …read more
