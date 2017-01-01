Sweet and sour chicken

1 egg white

2 bell peppers, cut into 1-inch chunks

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 cup canned pineapple chunks (reserve 1/4 cup juice)

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon canola oil

2-3 tablespoons brown sugar

In a bowl, whisk egg white, salt and cornstarch with a fork. When cornstarch has dissolved, add chunks of chicken and coat. Let sit for …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today