Yampa Valley beef and vegetable stir fry



2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4cup water

1/2 pound local lean beef or pork (sliced thinly against the grain)

2 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable), divided

7 cups chopped vegetables (like carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions) or 24 ounces frozen stir fry vegetables, thawed

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 cups cooked brown rice

Combine ginger, garlic powder, soy sauce, and water in a small bowl. Place the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today