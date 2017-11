On “The Beautiful & Damned,” 28-year-old Oakland rapper G-Eazy lays out the contradictory impulses of his nature. “To understand a Gemini/ Angel, devil, it’s both him and I,” he raps.

The mid-tempo track’s solemn tone reflects the rapper’s mental unrest. He ruminates on the “scrutiny” of fame

