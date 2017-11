A sequel to Link Wray’s rock classic “Rumble,” dubbed “Son of Rumble,” has been unearthed, with Black Keys singer Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label set to release the track in April.

The instrumental “Rumble” – one of rock’s most influential cuts, with artists ranging from Jimmy Page to Iggy Pop crediting the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Guitar Pioneer Link Wray’s Unearthed Sequel to Rock Classic ‘Rumble’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone