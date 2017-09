Kelly Clarkson unveiled two new songs, “Love So Soft” and “Move You,” from her forthcoming album, Meaning of Life, out October 27th.

On the brassy “Love So Soft,” Clarkson belts to a syncopated beat a la “Miss Independent.” The accompanying video is a hyper-stylized array of sets and dancers

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Kelly Clarkson’s Galvanic New Songs ‘Love So Soft,’ ‘Move You’

