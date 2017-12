Nicki Minaj and Migos rapper Quavo join forces on “She for Keeps,” a breezy collaboration from the Quality Control: Control the Streets, Vol. 1 mixtape.

Quavo adopts a melodic R&B-pop flow on the track, praising his collaborator’s business acumen, fashion sense and physical beauty. Minaj

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Nicki Minaj, Migos’ Quavo Unite on New Song ‘She For Keeps’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone